Legal Aid crisis hits abuse survivors

A growing number of domestic abuse survivors in the UK are being forced to represent themselves in family court proceedings, highlighting a troubling gap in access to justice. According to the latest family court figures, nearly 30% of survivors represented themselves in 2023, up from 15% in 2011. The trend is even more pronounced in 2024, with over 1,500 people making domestic abuse applications without legal representation between April and June.

The increase in self-representation stems from a decline in the availability of legal aid, making it difficult for survivors to secure professional legal support. While legal aid remains technically available for cases involving domestic violence, the president of the Law Society of England and Wales, Nick Emmerson, points out that cuts and restrictions on legal aid funding are leaving vulnerable individuals without adequate representation.

“Our research shows that 19% of legal aid firms have closed in the last five years, making it nearly impossible for many eligible survivors to find legal assistance in their area,” Emmerson said. He further stressed that the government’s failure to expand the legal aid means test has left even those living in poverty ineligible for aid.

Domestic violence survivors face daunting legal challenges without professional guidance, navigating complex court procedures alone. This reality undermines their ability to seek justice and protection for themselves and their children. Nick Emmerson and the Law Society are calling for immediate investment in the legal aid system and an overhaul of the means test to ensure that every survivor can access the legal representation they need.

The rise in domestic abuse cases and the erosion of legal aid signal a significant public service crisis, with more survivors left to confront their abusers in court without professional support. The Law Society's research underscores the need for urgent reform to restore access to justice for those most vulnerable. Without intervention, thousands of survivors will continue to face the court system alone.