Legal aid boost launched for justice

Vulnerable individuals, including those at risk of unfair eviction or homelessness, stand to benefit from a £20 million yearly increase in legal aid funding. Announced as part of the Government's Plan for Change, this marks the first major increase in civil legal aid fees in nearly three decades, aiming to improve access to justice for those facing housing or immigration challenges.

The proposed uplift includes a minimum 10% rise in legal aid fees, focusing on lawyers supporting housing cases, victims of modern slavery, and those navigating asylum claims. This initiative is expected to accelerate the reduction of the asylum backlog and ensure vulnerable individuals receive timely legal assistance.

Justice Minister Sarah Sackman KC emphasised the importance of this move, saying it is a “crucial step towards rebuilding the legal aid sector which has been left neglected for years.” She highlighted the proposals' role in delivering quicker access to justice and ensuring the sector’s sustainability.

The consultation forms part of the Government's response to its Review of Civil Legal Aid, which found that housing and immigration legal aid services are under significant pressure. Proposed changes would increase spending by 24% in housing cases and 30% in immigration work, with hourly rates rising to around £65 to £69 for non-London and London-based work, respectively.

Additionally, the consultation seeks input from legal aid providers on improving remote advice services. Fees for other civil legal aid areas remain under consideration, including as part of the second phase of the Government’s spending review, due in Spring 2025.

This initiative complements recent investments in criminal legal aid, including a £24 million boost to solicitors' fees for police station and Youth Court work, with further reforms planned for the wider legal aid market.

These changes signal the Government’s intent to strengthen support for the legal aid sector and deliver swifter justice to those in need.