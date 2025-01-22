Legal aid appeal success for Stokoe Partnership Solicitors

Introduction

The High Court of Justice, Senior Courts Costs Office, recently ruled in favour of Stokoe Partnership Solicitors in their appeal against the Legal Aid Agency's determination of fees under the Litigator's Graduated Fees Scheme (LGFS). The case, presided over by Costs Judge Whalan, centred on whether the legal proceedings should be classified as a trial or a guilty plea for the purpose of remuneration.

Background

The case involved Jonathan Musangu-Badibanga, who was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. At a pre-trial hearing, he pleaded guilty, while three co-defendants were convicted at trial. The sentencing, which took place on 13th December 2022, involved disputes over the severity of Badibanga's criminality, with the prosecution and defence presenting differing views on his role within the crime network.

The Claim

Stokoe Partnership Solicitors claimed a 2-day trial fee, arguing that the sentencing hearing constituted a trial of facts, referencing the principles established in R v. Newton. The Legal Aid Agency, however, classified the case as a guilty plea, impacting the fee payable under the LGFS.

The Regulations

The case hinged on the interpretation of the Criminal Legal Aid (Remuneration) Regulations 2013. Specifically, whether the sentencing hearing could be considered a Newton hearing, which would qualify the case as having gone to trial, thus affecting the fee calculation.

Case Guidance

The court considered several precedents, including R v. Hada and R v. Sheaq, which provided guidance on what constitutes a Newton hearing. These cases suggested that even in the absence of live evidence, a hearing could be classified as a trial if it involved substantive factual determinations.

The Submissions

Stokoe Partnership Solicitors argued that the sentencing hearing required the judge to make factual determinations, thus qualifying as a Newton hearing. The Legal Aid Agency contended that the hearing involved interpretations of undisputed facts, which did not meet the threshold for a Newton hearing.

Analysis and Conclusion

Costs Judge Whalan concluded that the sentencing hearing did indeed constitute a Newton hearing. The judge had to resolve substantive factual disputes regarding Badibanga's role, which influenced the sentencing category and starting point. This determination led to the conclusion that the case should be classified as a trial for fee purposes.

Outcome

The appeal was successful, and the court ordered the appropriate additional payment to Stokoe Partnership Solicitors, including the £100 appeal fee. This decision sets a precedent for similar cases, potentially affecting how legal aid fees are assessed in future.

