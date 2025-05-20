On Wednesday, 23 April, it was reported that the Legal Aid Agency's online digital services suffered a cyber-attack. These services are crucial as they allow legal aid providers to log their work and receive payments from the Government. After the attack was identified, immediate measures were taken to enhance system security, and all legal aid providers were notified that some of their details, including financial information, may have been compromised. Since this discovery, the agency has been working closely with the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre, while also informing the Information Commissioner of the incident.

As developments unfolded, a deeper understanding of the attack emerged. On Friday, 16 May, the agency learned that it was more extensive than initially thought. The group responsible accessed a considerable amount of information regarding legal aid applicants. It is believed that this group illegally accessed and downloaded a significant quantity of personal data from individuals who applied for legal aid through the digital service since 2010. This compromised data potentially includes contact details, addresses, dates of birth, national ID numbers, criminal history, employment status, and detailed financial information about contribution amounts, debts, and payments.

In response, the agency is urging all members of the public who applied for legal aid during this time to take precautionary steps to protect themselves. They recommend being vigilant for any suspicious activities, such as unexpected messages or phone calls. Additionally, it is advised to update potentially exposed passwords and to independently verify identities before sharing any personal information.

Jane Harbottle, Chief Executive Officer of the Legal Aid Agency, expressed her concern regarding the situation saying “I understand this news will be shocking and upsetting for people and I am extremely sorry this has happened.” Harbottle assured that her team has been working tirelessly with the National Cyber Security Centre to enhance system security to ensure the agency can continue its vital work. However, she acknowledged that “to safeguard the service and its users, we needed to take radical action.” As a result, the decision was made to take the online service offline temporarily.

Harbottle noted that necessary contingency plans have been implemented to ensure that individuals in need of legal support and advice can still access the help they require during this difficult time. She expressed gratitude towards legal aid providers for their patience and cooperation, emphasising the challenging circumstances. The agency plans to provide further updates as the situation develops, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding the data and service users.