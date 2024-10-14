Leeds firm 14 new appointments

National law firm Clarion has expanded its workforce by welcoming 14 new team members in the third quarter of 2024, demonstrating its commitment to growth and excellence in client service.

Among the new appointments is Alex Mathias, who joins the Real Estate team as an Associate. Alex will focus on commercial real estate matters, particularly real estate finance, where he will primarily represent lenders, including high street and challenger banks, on investment and development finance transactions, as well as advising borrowers on larger deals and refinances.

James Watson has also joined the Real Estate team, specialising in residential conveyancing transactions. With over 13 years of experience, James is dedicated to delivering exceptional service to clients both regionally and nationally, enhancing Clarion's residential property expertise.

In addition to these senior roles, Clarion has appointed four new paralegals: Alina Hutnyk in the Intellectual Property team, Angela Nako in the Costs and Litigation Funding team, Chloe Lazenby in Real Estate, and Qasim Ali in Court of Protection. The firm has also brought on three apprentice paralegals: Isobel Symonds, Michaela Lowry, and Olivia Tinson, who will support the Costs and Litigation Funding team.

Clarion continues to grow its trainee programme with the addition of three new trainees: Alicia Pursnani in the Corporate team, Max Holton in the Real Estate team, and Niamh Darren, who will work in both Real Estate and Construction.

On the operational side, Johnny Wong has been appointed as the front-of-house staff, while Jenna Hale joins as an Account Management Assistant. These roles are essential for the firm’s ongoing support and growth.

RecogniSed in The Lawyer and Legal 500, and nationally ranked in Chambers, Clarion operates from a single site in Leeds and serves a diverse range of corporate and private clients both nationally and internationally. The firm now employs over 300 colleagues.

Roger Hutton, Joint Managing Partner at Clarion, expressed enthusiasm about the new hires: “We’re thrilled to continue to see the growth of our team with these talented new hires this quarter. These appointments are not only crucial to our growth strategy, but also a reflection of the wealth of exceptional talent in the region. We are committed to fostering a dynamic, entrepreneurial environment, and I look forward to seeing our new recruits play a key role in delivering plans and contributing to our goals as a firm, nurturing client relationships and advancing their skills and professional development.”