Leasehold enfranchisement dispute resolved in tribunal

Introduction

The Upper Tribunal (Lands Chamber) has ruled on a leasehold enfranchisement dispute involving the premium payable for a lease extension at 36 Charlmont Road, London. The appellants, Gary and Julie Hanson, sought a determination on whether the development value of a completed loft conversion should be included in the premium for the lease extension.

Background

The appellants are the registered owners of a long leasehold interest in a first-floor flat at the property. The respondent freeholders, Desmond Theodore Harding, Ponnudurai Balendran, and Umakanthi Balendran, could not be located. The Hansons applied for a vesting order for a new lease under the Leasehold Reform, Housing and Urban Development Act 1993, as the landlord was absent.

FTT Decision

The First-tier Tribunal (FTT) had initially determined the premium payable for the lease extension, including a sum for development value. The FTT included £20,000 as compensation for the potential development of the loft space, despite the appellants' argument that this value should be deferred until the reversion.

Appeal Grounds

The appellants contested the FTT's decision, arguing that the £20,000 should be deferred as it was not immediately realisable by the landlord. They claimed the FTT failed to provide sufficient reasoning for including the full amount without adjustment for the lease term's duration.

Upper Tribunal Ruling

The Upper Tribunal found that the FTT's decision was incorrect. It ruled that the potential for improvement should be recognised as an attribute of the property and should be taken into account in the valuation under paragraph 3 of Schedule 13 of the 1993 Act. The Tribunal determined that the premium payable should be £10,884, excluding the additional £20,000 for development value.

Legal Implications

This ruling clarifies the treatment of development value in leasehold enfranchisement cases, particularly when the landlord is absent. The Tribunal emphasised the importance of deferring potential development value until the reversion, aligning with established valuation practices.

Conclusion

The decision underscores the need for tribunals to carefully consider the implications of leaseholder improvements and the appropriate calculation of premiums. The ruling provides guidance for future cases involving absent landlords and lease extensions.

