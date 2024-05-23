LEAP launches matter AI providing instant answers from matters for legal professionals

This innovative solution utilises advanced AI algorithms to analyse documents and correspondence within matters, allowing legal professionals to enhance their workflow efficiency and provide superior legal counsel to clients.

Matter AI is capable of searching through documents, spreadsheets, emails, attachments, OCR (Optical Character Recognition) images, scanned PDFs, and handwritten notes, ranging from 10 to over 10,000 documents. Users can receive detailed responses and references to specific documents in seconds, eliminating the need for manual searches and significantly boosting productivity.

Gareth Walker, CEO of LEAP UK, commented, "This launch marks a significant step forward in our commitment to empowering lawyers with cutting-edge AI technology. Matter AI's innovative capabilities enable law firms to better manage cases, conduct research more precisely, and ultimately enhance the productivity and quality of legal services they provide."

This advanced tool ensures accurate document analysis, promoting reliability and precision in document review processes. Matter AI enables LEAP users to perform a variety of tasks, including checking matter details and dates, drafting documents and emails, summarizing documents, comparing multiple documents for discrepancies, extracting key terms and concepts, analyzing financial transactions, and providing a chronology.

For legal professionals, Matter AI represents a transformative leap towards greater efficiency and effectiveness in legal practice management.