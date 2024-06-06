Leading UK costs lawyers, Kain Knight, announce appointment of Adrian Hawley

Adrian Hawley joins as a Client Relationship Manager, bringing over 23 years of experience in costs law as both a practitioner and manager. Known as an industry-leading Court of Protection and clinical negligence costs specialist, Adrian will be an invaluable addition to Kain Knight's already formidable team of over 60 costs experts.

Matthew Kain, Chief Executive Officer, says "Adrian's arrival at such a key time for the legal industry will be pivotal to our growth and we are delighted that Adrian has decided to join us at such an exciting time. Adrian is also a well-known charity ambassador and his work with Headway UK has been exemplary. We are very much looking forward to supporting Adrian with his passion for this work."

A skilled costs draftsman, Adrian has had a longstanding goal to change the law on proportionality in Court of Protection costs. Adrian comments, "My work regularly takes me to appeal the SCCO, and I'm still looking for that test case that will help me to change the law and I'm hopeful that with Kain Knight, my chance will come soon. I love to host talks and training seminars where I can share my costs law knowledge and in my new role at Kain Knight I will have lots of opportunity to do this, which I am very much looking forward to."