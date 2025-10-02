LawCare has released its new report, Life in the Law 2025, which details the pressing need for a more supportive legal sector that prioritises mental health and wellbeing. Highlighting survey findings from January to March 2025, the report finds that 56% of respondents contemplate leaving their workplaces in the next five years, with nearly 60% indicating poor mental wellbeing. Furthermore, almost 79% of legal professionals are working beyond their contracted hours, showing a clear link between the pressures of the profession and declining mental health.

Elizabeth Rimmer, CEO of LawCare, stresses the importance of transformation, stating “We have it in our hands to transform the way we work and build a future where people are supported to perform at their best and build sustainable careers." The report puts forth actionable steps that focus on preventing burnout, valuing effective management, and embracing flexible working models to enhance the overall work environment.

LawCare’s call to action addresses all stakeholders in the sector to create a sustainable legal profession. With a planned engagement programme in 2026 to assist leaders and organisations, the focus remains on ensuring that mental health is at the forefront of legal practice. The upcoming webinar on 12 November aims to further discuss these essential issues and push for necessary changes within the sector.