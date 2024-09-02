Leading specialist law firm restructures

JE Bennett Law, an industry-leading independent law firm specialising in representing individuals in vulnerable circumstances, has restructured its operations following a significant period of growth. Since the 2020/21 financial year, the firm has experienced a remarkable 75% increase in revenue, driven by a substantial rise in demand for its legal services.

Founded and managed by Jane Bennett, one of only six lawyers nationwide in the Legal 500 Hall of Fame for Court of Protection, the firm has long been recognised for its expertise in handling complex cases involving the Court of Protection, Power of Attorney, and Personal Injury Trusts. However, as a result of its continued expansion, JE Bennett Law has now established a dedicated Private Client division to meet the growing need for Wills and Probate services, which have seen a staggering 257% increase since 2020/21.

“Our core business of Deputyships has grown by 78% over the past three years, a testament to our expanding referrer network,” remarked Jane Bennett. “As our Deputyship client base grows, so does the demand for related legal services. In response, we have restructured into three distinct fee-earning divisions: Personal Injury & Expert Witness, Panel & Local Authority, and Private Client. This will allow us to focus on these key areas while continuing to uphold our commitment to protecting and empowering our clients through top-tier legal support.”

The firm's growth is not limited to revenue alone. Over the same period, JE Bennett Law has increased its headcount by 61%, now boasting a robust team that includes eight partners, two solicitors, 12 paralegals, a trainee, and additional administrative support staff. Operating from its headquarters in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, the firm represents clients across the UK and is ranked as a Leading Firm in the Legal 500, with individual rankings for four of its team members.

Senior Partner Richard Shearing, who heads the new Private Client division, shared his insights on the firm's strategic direction: “The surge in demand for Wills and Probate services has provided a solid foundation for future growth. We anticipate continued organic growth as we expand this service for our existing clients in vulnerable circumstances. Additionally, we are exploring the potential to offer Private Client services to a broader audience in Kent and Sussex.”

Looking ahead, JE Bennett Law is optimistic about maintaining its current trajectory of organic growth. However, the firm remains open to opportunities that could accelerate this growth through external avenues.

As the firm continues to adapt to the evolving needs of its clients and the market, it remains committed to delivering the highest standards of legal support while staying true to its core values of client protection and empowerment.