In a significant move for the personal injury sector, fourteen leading law firms have committed to the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) by joining a new corporate supporter scheme designed to bolster advocacy efforts and tackle pressing industry issues. The initiative encourages collaboration among firms while enhancing APIL's campaigning and research work. The initial members of this impactful initiative include Alderstones, CFG Law, Digby Brown, Enable Law, Fieldfisher, Fletchers, Hodge Jones & Allen, Hugh James, Irwin Mitchell, Osbornes, RWK Goodman, Slater & Gordon, Switalskis, and Thompsons.

APIL chief executive Mike Benner believes this development will empower the organisation, stating that "injured people and those who represent them have to stay ahead of the game in terms of misconceptions and reforms which are not in the best interest of victims and survivors." He highlighted that APIL has historically excelled in its work, and the inclusion of corporate supporters will augment their existing campaign and research capabilities.

The corporate supporter scheme incorporates a turnover-related fee structure alongside various benefit packages. Mr Benner elaborated on its impact, indicating that "APIL's work schedule will continue unchanged: the difference will be seen in three distinct areas which will benefit directly from the income generated by the scheme." This income will not only aid in the development of the initiative but will also bolster APIL's judicial review funding, support unique sector research, and strengthen the Rebuilding Shattered Lives campaign, which strives to reshape public perceptions of personal injury and support those rebuilding their lives after injury.