Leading law firm expands with two new offices in Chester and Birmingham

With a workforce of 220 professionals, MSB Solicitors is strategically positioning itself to cater to diverse client needs, from international corporations to startups and from ultra high-net-worth individuals to vulnerable communities.

The decision to establish offices in Chester and Birmingham aligns with MSB Solicitors' remarkable growth trajectory, characterised by a doubling of team headcount and turnover since 2018. The firm is poised to recruit solicitors, paralegals, and trainees across various legal specialties, reflecting its dedication to delivering top-tier legal expertise.

Emma Carey, Managing Partner at MSB Solicitors, expressed confidence in the firm's growth prospects, citing its commitment to excellence as a driving force behind its expansion. She emphasised the firm's track record of success, including prestigious rankings in Tier 1 Legal 500, Band 1 Chambers and Partners, and The Times Best Law Firms.

"Our expansion into Chester and Birmingham reflects our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional legal services," stated Emma Carey. "With our team's expertise and commitment to excellence, we are poised to make a positive impact in both communities, contributing to their growth and success."

MSB Solicitors' expansion into Chester and Birmingham not only reinforces its position as a leading legal service provider but also underscores its commitment to serving clients with the highest standards of professionalism and expertise. As the firm continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver unparalleled legal solutions across diverse practice areas.