Leading law firm expands team

Thackray Williams, a leading London and Kent law firm, is expanding its commercial team following unprecedented growth. The firm has added four lawyers across its commercial practices, driven by a 30% year-on-year income boost and a three-year revenue increase of 82%.

New hires include Partner Richard Ludlow, specialising in insolvency and director disqualifications, and Consultant Andrew Harbourne, an expert in construction law. Senior Associate Nicki Rundle and Associate Solicitor Susan Collins join the commercial property team to support regional clients in Kent and Bromley.

The firm’s strategy focuses on broadening its commercial expertise, moving beyond high-street services to provide holistic legal solutions. With record 2023/4 revenues of £12.2 million, Thackray Williams aims for £15 million by 2026 and £20 million by 2030.

Emma Thompson, Head of Employment and Corporate/Commercial, emphasises a proactive recruitment drive to meet growing demand. "We’re seeking experienced lawyers who share our ambition and value a balanced work-life culture," she said.

The firm is renowned for its innovative approach and holds the prestigious LEXCEL Practice Management Standard, achieving top recognition in Legal 500 and Chambers Guides. Thackray Williams is set on becoming a top 200 UK law firm.