Leading family law firm promotes new partner

Lauren Deane, a seasoned expert in family law, has been elevated to the role of partner at Hughes Fowler Carruthers. With her extensive experience, Lauren brings a wealth of knowledge in handling complex family law issues, including divorce, financial arrangements following relationship breakdowns, and private law children matters. Her practice also encompasses pre-nuptial, post-nuptial, and cohabitation agreements.

Lauren is particularly skilled in dealing with high net worth financial matters, many of which have international elements. Her expertise extends to trust structures, family businesses, and intricate tax issues. Additionally, she manages private law children disputes, including international relocation and living arrangements.

Her passion for EU law is evident in her active role on Resolution’s International Committee and her significant contributions to the Brexit Working Party. Known for her practical and insightful advice, Lauren excels in navigating complicated legal landscapes, utilising negotiation, litigation, mediation, and arbitration to achieve favorable outcomes for her clients.

Commenting on her new role, Lauren expressed her enthusiasm: “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter as a partner at Hughes Fowler Carruthers. The firm's extensive knowledge and strong team support have been invaluable, and I look forward to further developing my practice alongside some of the industry's finest practitioners.”

Caroline Park, a partner at Hughes Fowler Carruthers, praised Lauren’s appointment: “Lauren is an exceptional family lawyer with the perfect blend of technical expertise and empathy. Her commitment to her clients and her role within our team is highly valued.”

Lauren joined Hughes Fowler Carruthers in 2015, after qualifying as a solicitor in 2013. She was promoted to Counsel in October 2022. The firm, renowned for its focus on high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients, is consistently top-ranked in leading legal directories for its international family law cases.