Leading Employment Lawyer Martin Chitty Joins Averta Employment Lawyers as Senior Consultant Solicitor

Martin brings an exceptional depth of expertise gained over nearly four decades of practice in employment law. Having begun his career at Pinsent & Co in Birmingham, Martin qualified in 1986 and went on to hold senior positions at Wragge & Co (later Wragge Lawrence Graham & Co and Gowling WLG), where he served as a partner for over 25 years.

Recognised as one of the most experienced and respected employment lawyers in the UK, Martin is listed in the Legal 500 Hall of Fame and as a Senior Statesperson in employment law by Chambers UK.

Commenting on his new role, Martin said:

"I’m thrilled to start on this new phase of my career and join Averta Employment Lawyers. Averta’s focus on providing top-tier advice to senior executives and professionals aligns perfectly with my interests and expertise. I look forward to working with the team to help clients navigate their most challenging employment issues."

Averta’s Co-Founder and Director, Alan Jones, welcomed Martin to the firm, stating:

“I know from being on the other side of cases, Martin’s unparalleled experience and deep understanding of employment law make him a perfect fit for Averta and our clients. We’re excited to have him on board to strengthen our offering to senior executives and businesses alike."

Martin’s career has been rooted in Birmingham, where he has built a reputation for his expertise in complex employment matters. His work spans business protection, restrictive covenants, Employment Tribunal claims, collective rights, TUPE transfers, and service agreements, particularly in the context of private equity transactions. He has also advised professional services firms, law firms, and senior executives on sensitive and high-profile matters, including investigations and strategic employment issues.

Averta Employment Lawyers is renowned for its work with senior executives, professionals, and business leaders, offering pragmatic, results-focused advice in employment law matters. With Martin’s arrival, Averta continues to solidify its position as a go-to firm for clients facing complex and high-stakes employment challenges.