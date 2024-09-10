Leading capital markets partner joins Paul Hastings in London

Paul Hastings LLP has announced the appointment of top capital markets lawyer Dan Hirschovits as a partner in its London office, bolstering its UK and international presence. Hirschovits, who previously worked at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, specialises in equity capital markets transactions, including IPOs, private placements, and other securities offerings. He has advised a wide range of clients, including investment banks, companies, and investors, across industries such as technology, healthcare, and financial services.

Hirschovits brings extensive experience in high-profile deals, including advising on significant transactions like Pfizer's $3.1 billion secondary offering of Haleon shares, the $4.87 billion IPO of Arm Holdings, and the £3.1 billion IPO of Alphawave IP Group. His arrival at Paul Hastings strengthens the firm’s London platform, which has seen record growth in recent years, with the attorney headcount increasing by 60% since 2022.

The firm's Chair, Frank Lopez, emphasised the importance of Hirschovits’ addition, citing his experience in complex UK and international capital markets deals as a valuable asset to Paul Hastings’ expanding global capital markets practice. Hirschovits himself expressed enthusiasm about joining the firm, noting its strong reputation for advising major global institutions on equity and debt capital offerings.

Hirschovits joins a growing roster of high-profile hires, including top partners in New York, Houston, Palo Alto, and Washington, D.C. Paul Hastings’ London office has played a pivotal role in driving the firm's global success, contributing to major transactions such as G42's $1.5 billion investment by Microsoft and KKR’s $5.6 billion investment in Cotiviti. With Hirschovits on board, Paul Hastings is well-positioned to continue its growth and leadership in the capital markets sector.