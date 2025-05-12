As part of its accelerated growth strategy, Ampa Group, which encompasses the full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau, has announced that Justine Ball will take on the role of co-leader for its Birmingham office alongside current office head James Woolstenhulme. Justine, a partner specialising in real estate disputes, will collaborate with James, a dispute resolution partner, at the group's largest hub, which hosts over 575 staff members. This appointment is a crucial part of the group's ongoing investment in Birmingham and demonstrates a long-term commitment to growth in the West Midlands.

The partnership between Justine and James is expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise into the leadership of the Birmingham office, driving the group's ambitious plans for the region. Justine expressed her enthusiasm: “I’m incredibly proud to be taking on this role alongside James at such a pivotal moment for our Birmingham office. As a city, Birmingham represents both rich heritage and huge future potential, and our office is central to that journey.”

She further noted that the Birmingham office is the birthplace of Shakespeare Martineau and is integral to the firm’s continued investment in the area: “We’re deeply embedded in the region, with the Birmingham office being Shakespeare Martineau’s birthplace and central to our ongoing investment in the West Midlands. Our aim is to harness our greatest strengths – our talent and our deep-rooted connections in the region – to cultivate our growth plans for the office.”

James, who has been with the firm since 2011, highlighted the significance of this leadership change: “Welcoming Justine as joint-head marks a fresh chapter for Birmingham and I’m excited about what we’ll achieve together. Our role is about more than leadership – it’s about championing the incredible talent here, strengthening our client relationships, and ensuring our office reflects the ambition and opportunity of the West Midlands.”

In their new roles, the joint heads will focus on the strategic development of the Birmingham office, prioritising growth, talent development, and stronger community ties, while also supporting the group’s national ambitions through a robust local presence. Ampa Group is a certified B Corporation, committed to considering the impacts of business decisions on stakeholders, including people, clients, and the environment, and currently employs over 1,400 professionals across 22 hubs in the UK.

Sarah Walker-Smith, CEO of Ampa, remarked, “The Midlands has always played a strategically important role in our group’s growth journey. It’s where Shakespeare Martineau began and remains a key part of our wider ecosystem of thriving hubs. Our continued commitment to the region reflects our belief in investing in places where we have strong roots, great talent and deep community connections. Empowering exceptional local leaders like Justine and James is central to how we drive sustainable growth across all our locations and deliver positive impact for our people, clients and communities.”