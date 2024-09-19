Laytons ETL moves to new headquarters

Laytons ETL has moved to new headquarters in the City of London as part of its strategy to double its turnover by 2027. The firm has secured a ten-year lease on an 8,388 sq ft office space in the Yarnwicke development at 119-121 Cannon Street, a significant upgrade from its previous location at Pinners Hall on Old Broad Street. The new office space is over 60% larger, featuring state-of-the-art facilities, including six meeting rooms, a mezzanine collaborative area, and two dedicated rooms for online meetings.

This move underscores Laytons ETL's broader expansion strategy. The firm, currently employing about 100 people, plans to increase its workforce significantly in the coming years. With a turnover of approximately £10 million in 2023, the law firm aims to double this figure to £20 million by 2027, marking a new phase in its long-standing history of growth and development.

As part of the ETL GLOBAL network since 2021, Laytons ETL continues to build its international presence, supported by a growing profile in multi-jurisdictional matters. The firm has been a part of numerous international networks, and has established partnerships with various firms worldwide. In 2022, it acquired the City-based real estate specialist Cannings Connolly, further strengthening its capabilities.

Managing Partner CEO Michael Kashis highlighted the significance of the move, noting that it aligns with Laytons ETL’s growth ambitions. With its 150th anniversary approaching, the firm views the new headquarters as a pivotal step in its journey toward greater success in both the City of London and the global legal marketplace. Kashis believes this relocation will serve as a milestone, cementing Laytons ETL’s position as a leading player in the legal industry.

The firm’s history is marked by resilience, having overcome numerous challenges, including being bombed during the Blitz. Now, with its eyes set on ambitious targets, Laytons ETL is poised to navigate a new chapter of growth and opportunity, further enhancing its status as a major force in commercial law.