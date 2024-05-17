Laytons ETL appoints new compliance officer for legal practice

The renowned international law firm headquartered in the City of London, announced the appointment of Ben Thorogood as its new Compliance Officer for Legal Practice (COLP). Thorogood succeeds John Gavan, who held the role since its inception 11 years ago.

In his new role, Ben Thorogood will oversee Laytons ETL's compliance with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) regulations and ensure adherence to the firm's authorisation terms. With his extensive experience, Ben Thorogood is poised to uphold the firm's professional and ethical standards effectively.

Having joined Silverman Sherliker in 2012 and subsequently merging with Laytons in 2017, Thorogood's journey within the firm has been remarkable. He qualified as a partner in 2022, showcasing his dedication and expertise in the legal field.

Reflecting on his appointment, Ben Thorogood expressed gratitude for John Gavan's contributions and emphasised his commitment to maintaining high standards within the firm. Meanwhile, John Gavan, stepping back from the role, will refocus on his practice, leveraging his vast experience in corporate, employment, and tax law.

John Gavan's tenure as COLP witnessed challenges, including adapting compliance procedures to remote working during the pandemic and integrating Laytons into the international professional services group, ETL Global, in 2021.

Michael Kashis, Managing Partner CEO at Laytons ETL, lauded Gavan's service and welcomed Thorogood's appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to uphold the firm's standards. Ben Thorogood's appointment marks a seamless transition in Laytons ETL's commitment to excellence and integrity in legal practice.