The use of artificial intelligence in the legal profession is a topic of considerable importance, particularly in light of a recent High Court ruling. Ian Jeffery, CEO of the Law Society of England and Wales, commented on the judgement, highlighting that “This High Court judgment lays bare the dangers of using AI in legal work. We need to ensure the risks are properly addressed.” This statement underscores the necessity for lawyers to remain vigilant as AI tools become an intrinsic part of legal service delivery.

The Law Society has already taken proactive measures by providing guidance and resources aimed at equipping legal professionals with the knowledge needed to navigate these emerging technologies. Jeffery said, “The Law Society of England and Wales has already provided guidance and resources to the legal profession. We will continue to develop and expand them as part of our wider programme of supporting members with technology adoption.”

Despite the advantages offered by AI, there are significant risks associated with its reliance. “Artificial intelligence tools are increasingly used to support legal service delivery. However, the real risk of incorrect outputs produced by generative AI requires lawyers to check, review and ensure the accuracy of their work,” Jeffery added, highlighting the critical need for thorough oversight in using these technologies.

He further emphasised that regardless of the tools employed—be they generative AI, online searches, or other resources—lawyers retain ultimate responsibility for the legal advice they provide. This sentiment was echoed in the ruling, which reinforced the accountability of legal professionals. “The High Court judgment in this case reinforces that responsibility, grounding it in established rules of professional conduct and setting out the consequences of breach,” stated Jeffery.

Moreover, the issue of public trust looms large in the legal sector. Maintaining confidence in the justice system is essential for upholding the rule of law. Jeffery asserted that “Public trust is of paramount importance for upholding the rule of law.” To navigate the evolving landscape shaped by technology, the Law Society has developed an AI Strategy aimed at fostering responsible use of AI while supporting the sector through these changes. He concluded, “The legal profession has a key role to play in maintaining confidence in our legal system.”

As AI continues to evolve, the legal community must remain diligent to safeguard the integrity of the profession and the trust bestowed upon it by the public.