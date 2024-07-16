Lawyers mark the second national animal law day

The UK Centre for Animal Law (A-LAW) is celebrating the second National Animal Law Day on July 22, commemorating the anniversary of the Cruel Treatment of Cattle Act 1822, known as Martin’s Act. This landmark legislation, introduced by Richard Martin MP, was the first national law aimed specifically at preventing cruelty to animals. Martin’s Act set a precedent for the state's role in regulating animal treatment, laying the groundwork for modern animal protection laws worldwide.

The Role of Law in Animal Protection

Martin’s Act established that preventing animal cruelty is a legitimate function of the state. However, while laws can protect animals, they can also enable practices that cause suffering. Today, with pressing issues like species loss, sustainability, and climate change, the role of legal frameworks in animal welfare is more crucial than ever. National Animal Law Day is a platform for lawyers to raise awareness, celebrate achievements, and highlight ongoing legal shortcomings in animal protection.

Calls to Action

Paula Sparks, A-LAW Chairperson, emphasizes the importance of lawyers in advancing animal welfare. “Lawyers are becoming increasingly active in supporting A-LAW's work to ‘Make the Law Work for Animals’. Our efforts to secure a fairer legal landscape, including better enforcement of existing laws, are supported by hundreds of lawyers and law students. Animal Law Day is an important opportunity to mark not only Britain’s world-leading role historically but also to raise awareness about the role that lawyers play in securing justice for vulnerable groups, of which animals must be amongst the highest ranking.”

Expert Insights

Dr. Angus Nurse, Professor of Law and Environmental Justice, acknowledges the progress since Martin’s Act but stresses the need for further advancements. "We've made considerable progress in animal law since Martin's Act with the law now applying itself to the protection of companion animals, livestock, wildlife in trade, and animal welfare. But there's still a long way to go, and Animal Law Day is a great opportunity to think about what the law does, what it could do, and what it should do."

Brendan McGurk KC from Monckton Chambers highlights the importance of National Animal Law Day as a key event for the legal community. "A-LAW’s National Animal Law Day has established itself as a key event in the legal calendar, bringing together campaigners and activists, practitioners and academics to discuss key issues and developments in animal rights and animal welfare law. The event is a forum in which knowledge and practical experience is shared in support of existing and future litigation which aims to reduce the level of suffering that animals still endure in the UK and beyond."

A-LAW’s Mission and Activities

A-LAW, a charity dedicated to animal protection law education and enforcement, leverages the expertise of volunteer lawyers and legal academics to promote animal welfare objectives. The organization publishes legal analyses, provides high-quality legal advice to animal protection groups, and promotes the teaching of animal law in UK universities. A-LAW strives to be an objective source of legal analysis on animal protection issues, fostering informed public debate and enhancing the effectiveness of animal protection efforts.

For more information or to contact A-LAW, visit their website or email info@alaw.org.uk.