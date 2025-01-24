Lawyers face global risks for justice

To mark the Day of the Endangered Lawyer on 24 January, the Law Society of England and Wales has spotlighted the dangers faced by legal professionals globally, with a particular focus this year on Belarus. Lawyers in the country have been targeted by the government since the 2020 Presidential election and subsequent protests, facing criminal sanctions, harassment, and arbitrary detention.

Law Society president Richard Atkinson stated that the day serves as a reminder of the life-threatening challenges lawyers endure to protect justice and provide access to the vulnerable. He expressed grave concern over Belarus’s hostile environment, where the independence of legal professionals has been systematically undermined, saying: “We hope today draws attention to the endemic mistreatment of legal professionals in Belarus and beyond.”

The Law Society’s annual intervention tracker reported 42 actions taken in 14 countries last year in response to the mistreatment of lawyers. Atkinson reaffirmed their commitment to supporting lawyers under threat and strengthening global justice systems, emphasising the critical role of legal professionals in upholding the rule of law.