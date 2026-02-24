Concerns have escalated following reports that dual UK and foreign citizens will be denied entry to the UK starting on 25th February unless they possess a British passport or pay £589 for a certificate of entitlement. Recent announcements from the government provide some leeway for holders of expired British passports issued post-1989, but this still leaves many dual nationals uncertain about their travel status.

The earlier process for obtaining an ETA was straightforward and inexpensive, requiring only a £16 fee and yielding quick results. This change has unsettled many, as the Home Office has maintained that dual nationals should solely rely on either obtaining a British passport or the costly certificate of entitlement. Alex Finch from Constantine Law has noted that ETAs already issued to dual nationals could still be valid despite current policies.

He elaborated, “There is no legal requirement for a British citizen to seek entry using a British passport. Moreover, until last week, the Home Office has not prevented dual nationals from applying for ETAs, and those applications have been granted.” This creates a potential disparity as dual nationals face uncertain entry conditions starting from the deadline.

Finch advocates for a more sensible approach, suggesting, “Policy groups are calling upon the Home Office to simply allow dual nationals to apply for and hold ETAs - which is sensible.” He urged the Home Office to reconsider its rollout of these new measures, warning that it risks damaging the relationship with overseas British citizens, who feel increasingly alienated by the recent changes.