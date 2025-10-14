The Law Society of Scotland, the Faculty of Advocates, the Bar Council of England and Wales, the Law Society of England and Wales, the Bar of Northern Ireland and the Law Society of Northern Ireland have united to voice serious concerns regarding the escalating hostility towards lawyers and judges. Together, these organisations represent approximately 250,000 legal professionals who feel threatened in their roles as defenders of justice. Increasingly, legal practitioners have been vilified and targeted simply for doing their job, raising alarms about the implications for the rule of law.

Importantly, the judiciary operates independently from politicians, meaning they are accountable only to the law, and lawyers advocate for their clients without bias. Politicians have a critical responsibility to uphold the judges' role in interpreting legislation and maintaining the legal framework agreed upon by parliament. In contrast with politicians, judges must exercise strict impartiality as they apply the law, ensuring that justice is fairly administered.

Current politically charged attacks on the legal profession are described as irresponsible and dangerous. These actions severely undermine public trust in the rule of law and threaten the foundations of justice, which are vital for preserving democracy and fairness. The reports detailing the violence faced by barristers, solicitors and judges—including death threats, rape threats, and violence towards their families—highlight an alarming trend towards intimidation within the legal sector. Law firms and offices are increasingly targeted by protestors, signalling that the safety of those safeguarding our judicial system is at genuine risk.

It is crucial to remember that lawyers must never face repercussions for their association with their clients or their causes. Legal representatives are distinct from their clients; unpopular individuals still have the right to legal recourse, asserting that no one is above the law, including politicians, and no one falls beneath its protective mantle. This principle is essential for maintaining a just and fair society where access to legal representation is guaranteed for all.