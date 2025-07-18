Gisèle Eyue Bekale, a lawyer at the Paris and Libreville bars, has been trapped in her office for over a week after it was surrounded by armed members of Gabon’s Gendarmerie. The standoff in Libreville began on July 8, raising serious concerns regarding her safety and the potential for imminent arrest. Bekale is known for representing clients from Gabon's previous leadership, who were deposed in a coup earlier this year, which has aggravated the military junta now in power.

Her situation has garnered attention, with contact becoming increasingly intermittent as she remains barricaded in her workspace, fearing for her life. Reports indicate that she has spent several consecutive days sleeping in her office, a testament to the severe threat she faces if she attempts to leave. Although mention of the siege has started appearing in the French media, there is a pressing need to elevate her plight to a wider audience, particularly within legal circles.

François Zimeray, of Zimeray & Finelle Avocats, and Pierre-Olivier Sur, of FTMS Avocats, have committed to raising Bekale’s situation with the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the independence of lawyers and judges, the International Bar Association (IBA), and the Union Internationale des Avocats (UIA). Both lawyers expressed their concerns, stating “We are very concerned for our colleague, whose independence and courage are widely recognised. No lawyer should be targeted because of their work. We call on the international legal community to protect this courageous woman.”

The developments following Gabon’s accession to the Commonwealth in June 2022 have made the need for international scrutiny and advocacy more critical than ever. Legal advocacy groups are called upon to highlight her case on social media to generate global awareness about this troubling situation.