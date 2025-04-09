LawtechUK launches new legal initiative

LawtechUK has made significant strides in addressing the justice gap through its Access to Legal activity, bringing together professionals from various sectors to cultivate innovative solutions. A notable outcome is the partnership between Fieldfisher and The Open University, aimed at delivering essential training resources for the legal sector. This initiative, backed by UK Research and Innovation Responsible AI, focuses on providing organisations with the necessary tools to adopt AI technologies responsibly.

Catriona Filmer, Pro Bono Senior Associate at Fieldfisher, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating "We are thrilled to be working with The Open University and LawtechUK on this groundbreaking initiative. By developing training resources for the access-to-justice community, law students, and others, we aim to bridge the knowledge gap and empower organisations to effectively implement AI solutions in their legal practices. This collaboration underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance access to justice and support the legal sector in navigating the complexities of AI compliance."

The importance of LawtechUK in driving innovation was underscored by Dr Francine Ryan, Senior Lecturer in Law & Director of the Open Justice Centre, who noted "LawtechUK served as the catalyst for change, facilitating our collaboration with Fieldfisher to support our UKRI Responsible AI Skills Project."

This partnership emerged as a direct outcome of LawtechUK’s inaugural Access to Legal Workshops held during Pro Bono Week 2024. Over two days, 47 professionals from diverse backgrounds gathered with a shared objective of enhancing accessibility and human-centred approaches in legal support. They identified challenges faced by frontline legal practitioners and brainstormed practical, technology-driven solutions to improve access to legal services. The workshops resulted in LawtechUK facilitating 57 new connections among legal professionals, third-sector organisations, and technology experts to address access to justice challenges.

Highlighted discussions revolved around crucial themes like data consistency, knowledge sharing, responsible AI usage, and cross-sector collaboration. Participants also explored the potential of Generative AI (GenAI) in streamlining legal assistance, such as helping users navigate legal information and enhancing pro bono legal services.

LawtechUK plans to follow up with workshop participants, tracking their progress and sharing updates in 2025. The organisation remains dedicated to driving collaboration and innovation in legal technology, aiming to boost access to justice for individuals, small businesses, and frontline legal service providers. The Access to Legal initiative forms part of LawtechUK's extensive mission to improve how consumers and SMEs access legal services and to reduce unmet legal needs.

The diverse group of workshop attendees included representatives from government and funding bodies, third-sector organisations, charities, non-profit funders, lawtech entrepreneurs, university educators, law firm partners, law students, in-house counsel, and legal service regulatory representatives.

LawtechUK, established in 2019 as a Ministry of Justice-backed initiative and currently managed by CodeBase and Legal Geek, is committed to transforming the legal sector through digital innovation and enhancing the understanding of lawtech benefits. By providing resources and programmes, LawtechUK is paving the way for new methods of delivering and accessing legal services.