Lawtech fundamentals programme expands to meet growing demand

The Lawtech Fundamentals programme, a cornerstone of the LawtechUK initiative, has launched an updated version featuring new insights from successful lawtech founders and two additional modules. These modules focus on key industry themes such as "Funding a Lawtech Startup" and "The Lawtech Landscape," with special attention to unmet legal needs and the role of artificial intelligence (AI). The programme aims to attract aspiring entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, and legal professionals, offering a free and flexible online learning experience.

Originally launched in July 2023, the programme has been expanded to cater to a growing interest in lawtech’s potential to transform the legal industry. Its seven comprehensive modules are designed for participants at any stage of their lawtech journey, whether they're looking to start their own company or simply broaden their knowledge of the sector. Topics include ideation, skill acquisition, and strategies for creating a thriving startup culture.

Ross McNairn, CEO of Wordsmith AI, a lawtech startup that recently secured $5 million in funding, is one of the programme’s contributors. McNairn emphasizes the timing: “Now is a great time to lean into lawtech: there is an incredible appetite in the legal profession. Lawyers are now really open to engaging with AI technology which represents the single most significant shift for the legal industry in decades.”

The two new modules, led by LawtechUK panel members Maya Markovich and Katie Atkinson, focus on addressing unmet legal needs and the rise of AI in legal tech. Atkinson, a prominent voice on AI’s role in lawtech, believes the current growth in AI use represents an important turning point. “AI technologies are now, for the first time, at the stage of being able to be deployed on a range of real-world tasks,” Atkinson explains. Her module provides a roadmap for lawtech innovators to capitalise on these advancements.

Markovich’s module highlights the vast opportunities in "justice tech," a growing area within lawtech focused on improving access to justice and addressing gaps in legal services. "Building ethical technology tools to address unmet legal need is impactful, rewarding, and necessary," she says, emphasising that lawtech can both scale rapidly and generate strong returns on investment while addressing societal challenges.

The programme has already attracted significant attention from law students and professionals, particularly those working in legal innovation. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many participants praising its ability to shift their perspective from traditional legal thinking to an entrepreneurial mindset. One participant noted, "It’s useful to get outside influence from the course; getting a different perspective is really good."

Lawtech Fundamentals offers exclusive access to resources such as video interviews with leading lawtech founders, reflective exercises, and lessons tailored for various types of participants, including legal professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts interested in exploring the legal tech landscape.

With the programme’s expansion, LawtechUK continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the UK's lawtech sector, aligning with the broader Ministry of Justice-backed effort to drive digital transformation in the legal industry. Participants can sign up for the free course on LawtechUK’s website and begin learning at their own pace.