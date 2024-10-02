Lawrence Stephens partners with esports agency to launch Feenix Talent

London-based law firm Lawrence Stephens has announced an exciting new partnership with Feenix Group to launch Feenix Talent, a talent management agency focused on the gaming and influencer sectors. This initiative builds upon Lawrence Stephens' established sports and esports practice, aiming to provide a comprehensive blend of legal strategy and commercial advice to help talent grow efficiently and sustainably.

The collaboration between Lawrence Stephens and Feenix Group is designed to support both elite esports professionals and high-profile influencers, guiding them through various aspects of their careers. The agency will offer advice on career planning, contractual and legal matters, branding, and wealth management to ensure long-term success in the rapidly evolving landscape of esports and influencer marketing.

Feenix Talent's initial roster includes a diverse lineup of personalities, such as rapper P-Money, EA FC streamers The Gara Show and RoccosEleven, and professional Fortnite player Hen, among others. The teams at Lawrence Stephens and Feenix Group are excited to expand their talent roster further, reaching out to a wider array of individuals across the entertainment industry.

William Bowyer, an Associate in the Sports & Entertainment team at Lawrence Stephens, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “The esports and influencer markets have never been more competitive – or more exciting! Elite gamers and content creators must stand out from the competition and build their unique brands to ensure long-term success.” He expressed confidence that this collaboration will significantly enhance the services available to young professionals and top talent within this dynamic industry.

The launch of Feenix Talent not only reinforces Lawrence Stephens' commitment to supporting emerging talent but also highlights the firm's proactive approach to adapting to the evolving landscape of the entertainment and gaming sectors. With a dedicated focus on nurturing talent, Feenix Talent aims to empower individuals to achieve their full potential in the competitive world of esports and influencer marketing.