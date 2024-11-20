Lawnet awards celebrate innovation and collaboration in legal sector

The 2024 LawNet Award winners were announced during the network's annual conference at The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham, celebrating the achievements of law firms excelling in innovation, collaboration, and people-focused strategies. More than 320 delegates attended the conference and awards dinner, recognizing outstanding business results and contributions to the legal profession.

Two law firms were honored with the prestigious title of Law Firm of the Year in their respective turnover categories. Gardner Leader LLP, based in the Thames Valley and Berkshire, won in the £6m+ turnover category, while Berry & Lamberts Solicitors, based in Kent, claimed the title for firms with turnovers up to £6m.

Gardner Leader: A Regional Powerhouse

Gardner Leader took home the Law Firm of the Year award for the second time, following its earlier win in 2016. The firm, which has expanded its footprint to seven locations and doubled its turnover in the past five years, has grown through strategic acquisitions in Swindon and Oxford. Its success is attributed to its ability to embrace specialised practice areas, including Life Sciences, digital services, and an unwavering commitment to building strong client and staff relationships. Derek Rodgers, Managing Partner at Gardner Leader, expressed his pride in the firm's accomplishment, acknowledging the outstanding team that made it possible. "We recognise the exceptional quality of firms within the LawNet network, so to be named law firm of the year is a real honour. Personally, I’m very proud to see the award recognise the incredible team I have the privilege of working with every day." – Derek Rodgers

Berry & Lamberts: Putting People First

For Berry & Lamberts Solicitors, winning the Law Firm of the Year award underscores the success of its people-first strategy. The firm has focused on attracting and retaining talent through comprehensive benefits packages and active involvement in decision-making processes. Their commitment to embracing the local community and driving profitability has fostered growth and equity opportunities. Paul Reader, Managing Partner at Berry & Lamberts, credited the firm’s success to the investment made in their people. "When you support your people, they take care of your clients, and that’s when great things happen." – Paul Reader

Rising Talent and Other Winners

The LawNet Rising Talent awards were also celebrated, with Daniel Hart of Howell Jones Solicitors being named Trainee of the Year and Hadiha Waheed from the same firm honored as the under-35 Rising Star. Both lawyers were recognised for their contributions and commitment to their firm and the profession.

Other notable awards included:

Excellence in Client Care : Tozers LLP

: Tozers LLP Best Innovation : VWV

: VWV ESG Initiative : Blaser Mills Law

: Blaser Mills Law Business Support Team of the Year: New Business Team at Martin Tolhurst Solicitors

A Human-Centric Strategy

Chris Marston, LawNet’s CEO, emphasised the significance of the people-first approach that defines the award-winning firms. The LawNet awards highlight the importance of a human-centric strategy, which fosters innovation, energises teams, and helps firms thrive in today’s competitive legal landscape.

"To be a winner at our national awards requires extraordinary performance. By focusing on a human-centric strategy, both firms are redefining what it means to thrive in today’s legal landscape." – Chris Marston

These awards serve as a testament to the excellence, innovation, and collaboration that are at the heart of the legal sector’s continued evolution.