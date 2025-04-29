LawNet, a national SME law firm network, has made a significant appointment by naming Lee Woodger as the head of community & communications, a newly created role intended to strengthen the organisation's commitment to both digital innovation and personal member engagement. This strategic move reflects a broader leadership transition as the firm prepares for new challenges in the evolving legal landscape. Chris Marston, the current chief executive, will be succeeded by Helen Hamilton-Shaw, who has been serving as the director of member engagement & strategy. This handover is set to take place in June.

Additionally, George Coombes, a long-standing member of the LawNet team, has been promoted to head of operations & member services, joining the executive team to spearhead further development in these areas. Woodger's extensive experience across the agricultural, energy, and built environment sectors positions him well to fulfil the network’s growing ambitions. His notable previous roles include spending a decade leading membership at the National Farmers' Union, overseeing a membership base of 45,000 individuals.

Chris Marston commented, “Lee brings a distinctive mix of experience that reflects the value we place on building deep, long-term relationships with our members. He’s already proved himself in creating strong, engaged communities and I know the network will benefit from his energy and insight.” LawNet is known for promoting collaboration among its member firms, and Woodger’s background in national policy work adds a significant layer to this collaborative ethos.

Woodger expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “What attracted me was the sheer scope - a new sector, new learning - but a familiar setting, representing independent businesses. I’ve spent 20 years working on behalf of members and their teams to help them succeed, and that’s what energises me.” He noted the importance of personal relationships, highlighting the network's unique composition of around 70 member firms which allows for closer connections.

George Coombes will also play a crucial role in this fresh structure, focusing on developing LawNet’s member services and partnerships. He remarked, “I’m relishing the opportunity to expand our services for members, helping firms save time, money and resources by securing the best suppliers, the best deals, and managing those relationships effectively.” Coombes is known for leading adventurous challenges for the network and has a passion for enhancing operational efficiency.

Supporting this revamped executive team is Betty Heaton, the newly appointed member services co-ordinator, who will collaborate closely with Coombes to manage the supplier portfolio and support the annual awards programme. Helen Hamilton-Shaw concluded with insight into the future, stating, “Technology is bringing many changes to the legal sector, but people want to be treated as individuals first. I’m looking forward to working with our newly structured team as we build on our ambitions for the network: continuing to innovate, connect, and add value as a vital resource for SME law firms in an evolving legal landscape”