LawNeeds joins the LSSA to expand horizons in legal technology

The Legal Software Suppliers Association (LSSA) has welcomed LawNeeds, a pioneering legal technology provider, into its association. The LSSA, known for maintaining high standards in legal technology and fostering cooperation between lawyers and software providers, sees this as a significant step in advancing the legal tech landscape.

LawNeeds: Revolutionising Legal Services Founded in 2024 by Steve Okolo and based in London, LawNeeds aims to make legal services more accessible and efficient. The company specialises in contract law, family law, immigration law, and road traffic offenses through its innovative mobile application. Powered by artificial intelligence, the app offers personalised and affordable legal services on the go, breaking down traditional barriers to legal assistance.

Vision and Goals Steve Okolo, CEO of LawNeeds, highlights the importance of this new affiliation: “Joining the LSSA marks a significant milestone for LawNeeds. Our mission is to make high-quality legal services more accessible and affordable through our AI-powered mobile app. We aim to boost our brand by enhancing its credibility and trustworthiness through recognised industry affiliation and networking opportunities with the LSSA.”

LSSA's Perspective Kevin Horlock, CEO of the LSSA, expresses enthusiasm about the new partnership: “The LSSA is delighted to welcome LawNeeds to our vibrant and diverse community of legal tech vendors. We are confident that their expertise will be a valuable addition to our association, fostering further advancements in legal technology.”

Future Prospects LawNeeds’ integration into the LSSA is expected to enhance the accessibility and delivery of legal services in the UK. By leveraging AI technology, LawNeeds is poised to bring expert legal advice directly to users’ fingertips, making legal assistance more efficient and accessible.

The partnership between LawNeeds and the LSSA represents a significant stride towards the modernisation of legal services, promising a future where high-quality legal assistance is within everyone's reach.