Lawhive secures $40m for us growth

UK-based legaltech startup Lawhive has raised $40 million in Series A funding to expand its AI-powered legal services platform into the US. The funding round was co-led by GV (Google Ventures) and TQ Ventures, alongside other investors, including Balderton Capital and footballers Harry Maguire and Reece James.

Founded in 2019 by Pierre Proner, Jaime Van Oers, and Flinn Dolman, Lawhive aims to make legal services affordable and accessible. Its AI platform automates administrative and legal tasks, cutting client costs by up to 50%. The company has already assisted thousands of users with issues ranging from family law to consumer rights.

Lawhive’s expansion into the US targets a market where 80% of consumer legal needs remain unmet. CEO Pierre Proner emphasised the platform’s dual mission: bridging the justice gap and enhancing lawyers' productivity through AI.

Key to Lawhive’s innovation is Lawrence, its AI lawyer capable of automating routine tasks and passing part one of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE). This technology streamlines processes for lawyers while offering clients significant cost and efficiency benefits.

The $130 billion US consumer legal market is seen as ripe for disruption. TQ Ventures' Schuster Tanger highlighted the platform’s potential to transform service delivery, benefiting both lawyers and clients. GV partner Vidu Shanmugarajah praised Lawhive’s vision for modernising the legal industry.

With this funding, Lawhive is poised to reshape the US legal market, advancing its mission to make justice accessible for all.

Photo - Lawhive team (L-R) Jaime van Oers, Pierre Proner and Flinn Dolman