The mental health charity, dedicated to those in the legal profession, has released its Impact Report 2025 highlighting a significant rise in the demand for mental health support, now exceeding even the levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. In total, LawCare provided support to 753 people in 2025, a record number. This year, 140 individuals accessed help through LawCare's live online chat service, reflecting a 13% increase in just one year and emphasising the necessity for diverse accessibility options alongside traditional helpline and email services.

Despite the heightened awareness surrounding mental health and wellbeing and an increase in workplace wellbeing initiatives, individuals in the legal sector continue to face overwhelming challenges related to stress, anxiety, burnout, and relentless work pressures. The findings of the Impact Report 2025 echo those of Life in the Law 2025, showcasing persistent mental health challenges that require sustained focus and resources. The reports collectively stress the importance of targeted support for individuals and the necessity for legal organisations to adopt more proactive and meaningful mental health strategies.

Elizabeth Rimmer, CEO of LawCare expresses the urgency of the situation by stating “Our Impact Report 2025 shows that rising awareness alone isn’t enough. People in the legal sector are still under significant pressure, and the need for immediate and confidential mental health support continues to grow. LawCare delivers this work with a small team and limited resources. Sustaining and growing our services to meet this increased demand is a key priority.”

The Impact Report further illustrates the dedication of LawCare’s board, staff, volunteers, and champions in enhancing mental health support across the legal sector. It includes testimonials from those who benefited from LawCare's services, highlights the growth of the 25 Club, introduces the reverse mentoring toolkit, and details the success of LawCare’s free webinars, which were attended by over 1,000 individuals.

LawCare emphasises that sustained support and innovative solutions are critical for addressing mental health issues within the legal profession, as they continue their mission to advocate for better mental health practices in legal workplaces across the UK and beyond. If you or someone you know needs support, LawCare can be reached via their helpline at 0800 279 6888, by email at support@lawcare.org.uk, or through their online resources at www.lawcare.org.uk