Melbourne-based Law Squared has made a key appointment in its leadership structure, introducing Claire Sundin as its first Chief Executive Officer. Previously, Claire was Global Head of Legal – Retail at H&M Group, where she gained vast experience in managing legal strategy for a broad international scope. This strategic change occurs after nearly ten years of guidance by Founder and Director, Demetrio Zema, who is stepping into the role of Group CEO for the newly formed parent company, Squared Group.

Demetrio’s decision to appoint a dedicated CEO signifies a pivotal shift for Law Squared, which has progressed from a single-person legal practice to a multi-jurisdictional firm celebrated for its innovative fixed-cost approach in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. While the appointment does not impact the firm’s ownership—maintaining its proud independence—Demetrio expressed his enthusiasm for Claire's appointment, stating, "Claire's global leadership experience, innovative mindset, and alignment with our core values make her the perfect fit to lead Law Squared moving forward.”

In her previous role at H&M, Claire successfully managed a global team of more than 55 lawyers and led legal strategy for over 4,000 stores across more than 70 countries. Her extensive career includes influential positions at the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation in the UK, as well as roles in both in-house and private practice in Australia. Claire remarked on her new role, saying, "Law Squared has built an enviable reputation for its innovative approach and commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes. I’m excited to continue this legacy by empowering teams, strengthening client relationships and driving sustainable growth."

Her transition to the CEO role will involve a three-month period of collaboration with Demetrio, before she officially assumes her position on January 1, 2026. Meanwhile, Demetrio will focus on the bigger picture as Group CEO of Squared Group, overseeing a broad strategic vision that includes Law Squared alongside two other specialist businesses, Tetra Claims and Cubed by Law Squared.

In enhancing the operational structure, Demetrio explained, "This restructure provides each specialist business with dedicated leadership and focus on client delivery, innovation, and growth, while benefiting from the alignment, consistency, and scale of Squared Group’s operational and executive support." This leadership transition follows a productive year for Law Squared, marked by the launch of its legal tech enterprise Cubed by Law Squared and the establishment of Tetra Claims by Law Squared earlier in 2025.