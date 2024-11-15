Law Society welcomes legal aid funding boost

The Law Society of England and Wales has welcomed new government funding to support criminal legal aid, describing it as a vital first step to stabilize a sector critical to the criminal justice system. Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood announced a £24 million boost for legal aid, which includes increased funding for solicitors working in police stations and Youth Courts. Solicitors in underserved areas and on the Isle of Wight will now also be reimbursed for travel time, addressing an issue long raised by the Law Society.

Law Society President Richard Atkinson expressed optimism about the move, saying, “It is extremely encouraging that the Lord Chancellor sees the important role that solicitors play in our criminal justice system. The additional funding brings hope to the criminal defence profession as does her recognition that this is just the first step needed to stabilize the sector.”

The Criminal Legal Aid Advisory Board’s (CLAAB) report, published today, underscores the scale of the crisis, revealing systemic challenges that call for a sustained funding plan. “We understand that the crisis cannot be solved overnight,” Atkinson noted, “but the government should set out a timetable for further funding for criminal legal aid solicitors by the end of the year.”

The Law Society remains committed to collaborating with the government to ensure criminal solicitors receive the necessary support to maintain access to justice and promote the effective functioning of the criminal justice system.