As the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 receives Royal Assent, the Law Society of England and Wales has expressed its support for the Act’s potential to modernise how data is utilised in the UK. However, it has also highlighted significant concerns regarding data protection, legal safeguards, and data adequacy.

The Act is designed to facilitate better information sharing for public services, such as the NHS, while providing businesses with improved access to data aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction. Nevertheless, the Law Society is adamant that adequate checks and balances must exist to ensure privacy protections, particularly concerning personal data.

Moreover, the Law Society has called for more clarity on how artificial intelligence and tech companies can use copyrighted content without permission. In light of this pressing issue, the Law Society recently participated in the government’s Copyright and AI consultation.

Ian Jeffery, CEO of the Law Society, commented that “the new Act affects the legal sector by updating rules around data compliance, privacy and data adequacy. The Act supports innovation but there must be safeguards and protections for using personal data and publicly available content.” He stressed the importance of retaining the UK’s EU data adequacy decision, asserting that “this is crucial to provide confidence to UK businesses, lawyers and clients and ensure that England and Wales remain the global jurisdiction of choice.”

Jeffery also pointed out that “wider data considerations still to be debated, including copyright rules and AI regulation, should aim to protect and benefit the public, fairly balancing the interests of content creators and tech developers.” Therefore, while the Data Act represents progress, the Law Society insists on continued vigilance to safeguard both privacy and innovation in an evolving digital landscape.