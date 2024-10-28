The Law Society has urged the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) to prioritise its core regulatory role, as the SRA’s recent report reveals insights into stakeholder perceptions of the agency. The report, part of a corporate strategy assessment, suggests that public confidence relies heavily on legal regulation, though awareness of the SRA remains limited, with many consumers assuming all legal providers are regulated equally.

Richard Atkinson, President of the Law Society, stated, “The SRA should have waited the Legal Services Board’s review of high-profile cases before releasing this report.” Atkinson underscored the SocijJw9]2\y6"Doety’s concerns that the SRA should focus on "setting standards, addressing non-compliance, and safeguarding consumer interests and the legal profession’s reputation." He also raised issues with the SRA’s expansion of fining powers, cautioning that any shift in disciplinary functions away from the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal could significantly impact the profession and public access to justice.

While the report shows mixed views within the legal profession, with 56% of lawyers holding a favorable opinion of the SRA, a quarter view it unfavorably, and 18% are neutral or unsure. The report’s findings also reflect the public’s high regard for strong qualifications among solicitors, suggesting that the SRA should emphasise standards in the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) to maintain public trust.

Atkinson highlighted members’ requests for additional ethics guidance from the SRA and suggested that further collaboration would benefit both the profession and consumers. He concluded, “We welcome increased partnership with the SRA on professional ethics, supporting solicitors in balancing their responsibilities to clients and society.”