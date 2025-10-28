The Law Society of England and Wales, in collaboration with the Inter-Disciplinary Ethics Applied Centre (IDEA), has introduced the second iteration of its ethical practice framework specifically tailored for in-house solicitors. This revamped framework follows an extensive consultation period and includes vital new resources, notably draft whistleblowing guidance created in partnership with the whistleblowing charity Protect. Recognising the complexities surrounding whistleblowing and client confidentiality, a whistleblowing policy model template has also been developed, allowing organisations to either implement it or assess their current practices.

Law Society president Mark Evans expressed his gratitude towards members involved in refining the framework, stating, “I'd like to thank all members who engaged with the in-house ethics framework since its launch and helped us introduce several enhancements in the second iteration." He elaborated on the significance of whistleblowing in fostering an ethical culture within organisations, noting that "whistleblowing is a key plank in a resilient ethical organisational culture." Evans also recognised the potential conflict faced by in-house solicitors regarding their duty to report wrongdoing versus maintaining client confidentiality.

Dr. Jim Baxter, who leads the professional ethics consultancy team at the IDEA Centre, highlighted the inherent challenges faced by whistleblowers. He remarked, “We, the public, need whistleblowers to call attention to wrongdoing so that things can be put right. But whistleblowing is rarely, if ever, easy." He emphasised that in-house solicitors are often caught in a challenging position as they grapple with both the consequences of whistleblowing and the necessity of protecting client confidentiality. Baxter acknowledged the first iteration’s efforts but noted that the enhanced resources aim to directly tackle the issue of whistleblowing, stating, "Whistleblowing for in-house solicitors is never going to be easy or simple, but we hope these resources will go some way to support those who want to serve the public interest by standing up against wrongdoing."

Sybille Raphael, joint chief executive at Protect, underlined the importance of the new guidance, explaining that in-house lawyers are often caught between conflicting responsibilities. She articulated, “This guidance is vital as in-house lawyers can face competing demands which are not easily reconciled." With over three decades of experience dealing with whistleblowers and improving organisational whistleblowing systems, Protect aims to bolster trust in legal professionals. Raphael asserted that the guidance fosters a stable business environment, stating, “Whistleblowing is an essential component of this.”

The updated ethical practice framework incorporates a variety of practical tools designed to aid in-house solicitors, including template action plans, face-to-face training materials, and guidance on positioning the framework within employers, as well as an interactive ethical scenario tailored to local government.

The Law Society engaged with over 220 members during the consultation process, which ran from 14 May 2025 to 1 September 2025, and these resources are also open for further practitioner feedback until 25 January 2026, allowing continued refinement of support for in-house solicitors as they navigate ethical dilemmas.