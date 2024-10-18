Law Society unveils new AI strategy: innovation, impact, and integrity

This initiative aims to address the rapid advancements in AI technology while ensuring that the legal profession remains at the forefront of ethical and responsible usage.

Richard Atkinson, President of the Law Society, emphasised the dual role of AI in both presenting opportunities and challenges for the legal sector. “The rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies has ushered in new possibilities and challenges for the legal sector,” he stated. “As the professional body for solicitors, we’re there to support all our members navigate and benefit from the new AI landscape.”

Innovation is central to the Law Society's strategy, highlighting how AI is already transforming legal services. The organisation aims to guide solicitors through this evolving landscape, ensuring that they leverage AI tools effectively. “Within these three overlapping themes, we recognise that different solicitors and firms of all sizes have wide-ranging interests, experiences, and expectations around AI and other existing digital tools and emerging technologies,” Atkinson added.

The Impact of AI on the legal profession cannot be understated. The Law Society aims to influence the future regulatory landscape, ensuring that it aligns with the needs of solicitors and clients alike. Atkinson noted, “We will continue to influence, lead, and shape regulatory and policy positions on AI for the legal sector and widen our resources to help firms identify and address the risks of AI to best serve the public interest.”

Finally, the pillar of Integrity underscores the Law Society's commitment to ethical standards in AI usage. The organisation aims to protect solicitors and the public by promoting responsible AI applications that support the rule of law and facilitate fair access to justice for all.

The Law Society has already taken several steps to implement its AI strategy, including responding to the UK government’s AI regulation white paper and publishing a guide to generative AI essentials. Additionally, they have engaged with a diverse range of stakeholders, including large firms, small and medium-sized enterprises, and civil society, to foster a collaborative approach to AI in the legal field.

Atkinson concluded, “We aim to make sure we remain an authoritative voice on AI that not only supports the profession but also the UK economy.” As the legal sector embraces AI, the Law Society’s strategy seeks to ensure that solicitors are equipped to navigate this transformative technology responsibly and effectively.

