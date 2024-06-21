Law Society to hold special general meeting following member requisition

The meeting aims to address concerns raised by the Property Lawyers Action Group (PLAG) regarding the Society's representation of conveyancing professionals.

This action follows the release of the TA6 Property Information Form (5th edition) in March 2024. PLAG has expressed significant dissatisfaction, leading to their call for an SGM to debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in the Society's ability to represent conveyancing members effectively.

Ian Jeffery, the Law Society's chief executive officer, expressed disappointment over the necessity of the SGM but acknowledged its importance. He emphasised that the meeting provides an opportunity for members to discuss the future of the home buying and selling process and how the Society can better serve its members amid ongoing changes. Jeffery stated:

“It is disappointing that PLAG has felt it necessary to take this step. However, the SGM is an opportunity for members to discuss with us the future of the home buying and selling process and how the Society can best represent its members, as changes are made over time to that process, to enhance the experience of consumers. There will be a vote on the no confidence motion if one is required on the day, but in any event, we will listen to and carefully consider the views of our members, expressed at the meeting and more widely.”

In response to the concerns, the Law Society has postponed the compulsory implementation of the updated TA6 form, allowing for a six-month consultation period to gather comprehensive member feedback.

The SGM will be held at the Law Society’s headquarters at 113 Chancery Lane, London, at 2 PM and will also be accessible online. Attendance and voting are restricted to Law Society members, who must register by 9 AM on Monday, 15 July, to participate.

This meeting marks a critical juncture for the Law Society as it seeks to address member concerns and enhance its representation and support for professionals in the conveyancing sector.