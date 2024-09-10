Law Society to develop new ethical resource for in-house solicitors

The Law Society of England and Wales is partnering with the University of Leeds’ Inter-Disciplinary Ethics Applied Centre (IDEA) to create a new resource aimed at supporting in-house solicitors with ethical practice.

“In-house solicitors occupy a dual role as both legal and business advisors to their employers, which can result in competing pressures and ethical dilemmas,” said Nick Emmerson, Law Society president. “Ethics is a key area where the profession seeks more support, and this new resource will be designed to address these challenges.”

Over the past four months, IDEA conducted research to understand the specific challenges faced by in-house solicitors, exploring potential solutions and establishing the scope of the project. Phase two of the research, set to take place from September, will involve focus groups and one-on-one interviews to refine the project.

The new resource, which will be launched in 2025, aims to foster dialogue among in-house solicitors and their non-solicitor colleagues, creating a network for sharing experiences and collaborative approaches to ethical challenges.

Dr. Jim Baxter of the IDEA Centre noted that in-house solicitors face unique ethical challenges due to their positions within organisations, and that the new tools will not only assist individuals but also build a sense of community and collective solidarity in the profession.