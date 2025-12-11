At a recent Council of Europe meeting, member states discussed the pressing need to address migration concerns within the existing legal framework of the ECHR. Mark Evans, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, articulated the critical role that the ECHR plays in safeguarding rights. He stated “A fair society is one that protects us all and gives us the tools we need to enforce these protections. We all benefit when we can uphold the interests of everyone in our community and challenge government decisions that directly affect our lives.”

Evans highlighted that the ECHR ensures fundamental rights, "such as living our lives freely without unwarranted government interference or having public services that act for our common good." He emphasised the importance of these rights, noting that they have historically served the public well. The significance of the ECHR is underscored during times of global instability, as it reflects the UK’s commitment to international obligations and fundamental protections, “protections we helped to define – that are set out in the Convention.”

Moreover, Evans argued for maintaining the ECHR as a framework that fosters collaboration with other countries to tackle modern challenges efficiently. He explained, “The ECHR and the Council of Europe provide a foundation of shared values which enable us to work with other countries to navigate modern global challenges. Inter-state collaboration is vital to addressing these issues.”

The Law Society firmly rejects any propositions to withdraw from the ECHR, insisting that border control concerns can be addressed while still upholding rights. Evans remarked, “We can address concerns about border controls without stripping people of their rights under ECHR.” He urged the UK government to seize the opportunity for strong leadership during negotiations with international partners, advocating for a approach grounded in evidence and respect for the ECHR values and the broader mission of the Council of Europe.