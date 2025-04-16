Law Society strengthens sustainability efforts

The Law Society of Scotland has partnered with the Legal Sustainability Alliance to enhance sustainable practices among solicitors and law firms in Scotland and create valuable resources for members in their journey towards net-zero goals

The Law Society of Scotland has significantly advanced its sustainability agenda by establishing a partnership with the global climate network, the Legal Sustainability Alliance (LSA). This new collaboration provides Scottish solicitors and law firms with reduced fee access to the LSA’s extensive network and resources, complementing the initiatives already set forth in the Law Society’s sustainability hub.

Through this partnership, the LSA will support the Law Society’s initiatives aimed at informing, equipping, and empowering legal professionals to adopt a net-zero approach effectively in their personal, professional, and operational capacities. Susan Murray, the Law Society of Scotland's President, expressed her sentiments regarding this partnership, stating “Two years ago we committed in our climate change resolution to supporting the profession in taking action to address the challenges we face from the climate crisis. Ever since, the Legal Sustainability Alliance has been kind enough to share its knowledge and time, to support us with that goal. I am delighted that we can formalise our collaboration. The climate crisis is the most pressing issue of our time and it is vital that our members understand how we as a profession can contribute to the legal sector reaching net zero and help ensure that they have knowledge on how to take effective action.”

Amanda Carpenter, Director of Achill Legal and the Secretariat to the LSA, also reflected on the partnership, saying “The LSA is delighted to be partnering with the Law Society of Scotland to support law firms as they tackle the challenges of climate change. As the leading law firm network the LSA informs, equips and empowers firms to take effective action on all areas of sustainability by sharing best practice, advice and support across our membership. This partnership allows us to offer Scottish law firms, of all sizes, a chance to measure, manage and reduce their emissions and benefit from the resources and experience of the LSA network.”

To celebrate the partnership, the LSA is hosting a free online event for Law Society members on 23 April, which will focus on strategies for reducing their environmental impact. Those interested in joining the LSA and accessing discounts for Law Society of Scotland members can find more information on the Law Society’s website.