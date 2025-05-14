The Law Society of England and Wales has expressed its support for the UK’s recent signing of the Convention for the Protection of the Profession of Lawyer, marking a significant advancement in international legal protections for attorneys. This historic treaty is the first of its kind to establish binding international standards focused on the safety and rights of lawyers, reinforcing their critical role within a fair judiciary and a healthy democracy. Adopted by the Council of Europe in response to an alarming rise in attacks on legal professionals, the Convention has the potential to be ratified by countries around the globe, creating a unified front in safeguarding the profession.

Law Society president Richard Atkinson expressed enthusiasm about the UK’s commitment, stating “The Law Society welcomes the adoption of the treaty by the UK. Lawyers play a key role in making sure our justice system works fairly for everyone, benefitting our society as a whole. Without lawyers, many people would struggle to get justice or defend themselves.” He further stressed the importance of safeguarding lawyers, noting that “The Convention underscores how important it is to protect lawyers against harassment, threats and interference with their professional duties. If the lawyer is not protected, then no one is protected. Lawyers and their clients deserve a fair legal system free from harassment that impedes access to justice.”

Atkinson highlighted the urgent need for such protections, as he pointed out that “Recently, we have seen too many lawyers being attacked around the world as well as in the UK. This binding international convention is a good start to secure and protect access to justice globally.” He concluded by praising the UK's efforts to sign the treaty, stating, “As an internationally acclaimed legal system, we congratulate the UK in signing the Convention. We believe that signing it will further boost the UK’s international reputation as a beacon of stability, adherence to the rule of law, and a jurisdiction of choice.”