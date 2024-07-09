Law Society pays tribute to Alison Britton

The Law Society of Scotland has paid tribute to former Committee member, Professor Alison Britton, who sadly passed away on Tuesday, 2 July.

John Mulholland, Convener of the Law Society’s Public Policy Committee, expressed his sorrow: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Law Society Committee member Alison Britton. Professor Britton was one of the first members of our Public Policy Committee and served as Convener of our Health and Medical Law Committee for seven years. Her contribution will long be remembered.”

Professor Britton's expertise and determination were instrumental in the Law Society’s work on significant legislation, including the Human Tissues Bill and the Transvaginal Mesh Removal Bill. Her blend of intellect and humanity was noted as crucial in addressing these important issues.

Mulholland added, “She was a familiar and welcome face at the Law Society offices, and she will be missed by her friends and colleagues at the Society and across the legal profession. Our sincerest condolences go to her family, friends, and colleagues.”

The Law Society of Scotland honours Alison Britton's legacy, remembering her as a dedicated and influential member of their community.