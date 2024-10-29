Law Society opposes justice cuts

The Law Society of England and Wales has issued a warning that further cuts to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) budget would undermine the government’s crime prevention goals and destabilise the justice system. As the Autumn Budget approaches, Law Society President Richard Atkinson voiced concerns over potential cuts, stressing that additional budget reductions would erode public trust and embolden criminal activity.

Key priorities include addressing court backlogs, tackling civil and criminal legal aid challenges, and implementing overdue reforms to the legal aid means test. To maintain stability in the legal profession, the Law Society also suggests that the government support legal apprenticeships, cybersecurity for small legal firms, and initiatives that identify and fill legal services talent gaps.

According to Atkinson, the legal sector could play a pivotal role in economic growth, with even minor productivity gains generating millions in economic impact. With adequate support, he argues, the legal sector could contribute to both public safety and broader economic recovery.