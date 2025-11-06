The Law Society of England and Wales has unveiled its new equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) strategy, designed to promote a more diverse and open solicitors’ profession. This initiative is an essential component of the Law Society’s corporate strategy for 2025-2028 and seeks to address ongoing barriers that many solicitors face. Law Society president Mark Evans remarked “For two centuries, the Law Society has championed solicitors and their role in upholding justice. We’ve stood alongside the profession in its fight for equality, while trailblazing solicitors paved the way for greater inclusion.”

Despite this historical advocacy, Evans pointed out that issues of inequality and bias persist, stating, “Yet, inequality and bias continue to shape career paths. Women, minority ethnic, LGBTQ+ and disabled solicitors still face barriers to senior roles. Disabled solicitors remain underrepresented. And too often, workplace cultures leave people feeling like they can’t bring their best selves to work.”

The new EDI strategy aims to turn the Law Society’s ambition into actionable measures that will strengthen diversity in senior leadership, support disabled solicitors, and foster more inclusive workplace cultures. Evans emphasised the need for collective action, saying, “At the Law Society we will continue to use our voice, influence and connections to build a more inclusive profession. But we can’t do it alone. We need law firms, in-house teams, and legal professionals at all levels to step up and join us.”

His concluding statement underscored a collective commitment to progress: “Let’s build on the progress made and ensure equality, diversity, and inclusion become the foundation of our profession’s future.” The strategy has been shaped through extensive member engagement and external expertise, reflecting the real challenges and opportunities currently facing the profession.

Law Society members are encouraged to participate in Diversity and Inclusion networks, contribute to ongoing initiatives, and stay informed as the organisation works towards achieving these ambitious goals for the legal sector.