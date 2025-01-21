Law Society marks 200 years

The Law Society of England and Wales commemorates its 200th anniversary, highlighting public confidence in solicitors and the legal profession’s pivotal role in the UK’s economy and society. Research shows that 78% of recent solicitor users report positive experiences, underscoring trust as the foundation of the sector’s success. The legal industry contributes £74.4 billion annually and employs over 500,000 people, directly or indirectly.

However, only 16% believe the British justice system ensures equal treatment, reflecting ongoing challenges in access to justice. While technology offers solutions, with 59% favouring online legal access, 77% distrust AI for legal advice. Law Society president Richard Atkinson affirmed: “As we honour the past, we look to the future, integrating innovation while improving fairness and access to justice for all.”

The Law Society’s bicentennial marks not only its historical achievements but also its commitment to a progressive future.