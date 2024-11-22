Law Society issues disability terminology guide

The Law Society of England and Wales has released new guidance on disability terminology, aiming to foster a more inclusive workplace for disabled employees and employers.

The guide addresses the nuanced use of words, phrases, and acronyms related to disability, emphasising the importance of understanding context and adopting respectful language. It highlights the evolving nature of terminology and encourages professionals to stay updated on best practices.

For example, the guidance suggests avoiding terms like “suffering from” or “victim of,” which may imply pity, and replacing “help” with “support” when referring to disabled individuals. This aligns with broader efforts to create a workplace culture that is respectful and empowering.

Contextual Need for Change

Recent statistics underscore the need for continued focus on inclusion. UK government data reveals that 5.1 million disabled people were in employment in Q2 2023, up by 2.2 million compared to a decade earlier. However, significant underrepresentation persists within the legal sector. According to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), only 6% of lawyers in 2023 identify as disabled, compared to 16% of the UK workforce.

Leadership and Inclusion

Law Society president Richard Atkinson emphasised the guide’s role in addressing the fear of making mistakes that often leads to inaction.

“People and organisations can be so fearful of saying the wrong thing that they say nothing and do not address the barriers to improve disability inclusion,” Atkinson explained.

The guidance encourages listening, education, and learning while respecting individual preferences. “Identity is extremely personal,” Atkinson noted. “We urge the profession to listen, educate themselves, learn, and politely ask about preferences if they’re in doubt.”

Path Forward

This initiative is part of the Law Society’s broader effort to promote diversity and inclusion across the profession. By offering practical advice and fostering open dialogue, the guide supports legal professionals in creating more inclusive environments for their disabled colleagues.

With this resource, the Law Society aims to make meaningful strides toward a more representative and equitable legal sector.