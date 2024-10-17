Law Society honours Iain Doran

The Law Society of Scotland has expressed heartfelt condolences after the passing of Iain Doran, a highly respected Scottish solicitor and long-serving member of the Society's Tax Law Committee.

Susan Murray, President of the Law Society, highlighted Doran's exceptional legal expertise, particularly in commercial property, and his invaluable contributions during his over 20 years of service. Murray praised his generosity, commitment, and the friendly, collaborative spirit that marked his work within the profession.

Doran's passing is deeply felt by colleagues, the Society, and the broader Scottish legal community. The Society extended their condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.